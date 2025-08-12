Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $51.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,120 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 10.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $51,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IUSB opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

