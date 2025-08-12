Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average of $230.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

