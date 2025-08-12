iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 734.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $316.54 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $318.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.