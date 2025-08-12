1,123 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $271.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

