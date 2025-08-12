Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $922,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $190.72. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

