Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,741,000 after acquiring an additional 402,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,781,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,548 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,890,000 after acquiring an additional 160,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,760,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

