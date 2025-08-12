IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter worth $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in IAC by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after buying an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IAC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,451,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after buying an additional 557,134 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after buying an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after buying an additional 357,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

