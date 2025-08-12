Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,309,000 after purchasing an additional 429,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 89,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,955,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,127,000 after acquiring an additional 153,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

