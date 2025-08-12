Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 6,534 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $130.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.