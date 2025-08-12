Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 46.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $1,400,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.24.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

