Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 54.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,280,000 after acquiring an additional 696,923 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,646,000 after buying an additional 990,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Doximity and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $114,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,934. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,140,940. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

