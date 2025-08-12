Promising Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and GE Vernova are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is centered on solar power, including the manufacturing of photovoltaic panels, development of solar farms, or deployment of solar energy systems. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth prospects of the solar energy sector and the broader transition to renewable power. Their performance is often driven by technological advances, government incentives, and global demand for clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $329.61. 90,979,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day moving average of $308.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.44. 3,326,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $425.90 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.55.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.55. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $172.60 and a 52-week high of $677.29.

