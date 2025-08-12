Critical Comparison: Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Katapult shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katapult and Jamf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $247.19 million 0.24 -$25.92 million ($7.01) -1.89 Jamf $627.40 million 1.67 -$68.46 million ($0.39) -20.36

Katapult has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Katapult, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult -12.21% N/A -32.64% Jamf -7.36% 3.07% 1.41%

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Katapult and Jamf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 3 0 0 2.00 Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Jamf.

Summary

Jamf beats Katapult on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers. It also offers Katapult Pay, a one-time use virtual card technology that makes lease purchasing and transactions. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Business Plan, a Apple solution that automates the lifecycle of Apple devices, including device deployment, identity and access, management, and security; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Executive Threat Protection, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry; Jamf's education apps empower teachers, parents, and students to control, manage, and secure devices inside and outside of the classroom. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

