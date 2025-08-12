Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – August 9th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and MercadoLibre are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that invest in, develop, manage or lease income-producing properties—ranging from residential and commercial buildings to industrial warehouses. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the property market’s performance through potential share-price appreciation and dividend income, without having to own or directly manage physical real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. 37,117,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,639,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. 14,121,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,813,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded up $18.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,353.70. 303,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,437.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,241.91. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

