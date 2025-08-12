Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 9th

Tesla, Apple, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with large market capitalizations, generally defined as firms valued at $10 billion or more. These companies tend to be well-established industry leaders with stable earnings and the ability to pay dividends. Investors often view large-caps as lower-risk holdings that can add steady growth and income to a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. Tesla has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $9.32 on Friday, reaching $229.35. 113,661,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,719,256. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.67. 122,649,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

See Also