Top Utility Stocks To Follow Now – August 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, CRH, Eaton, Ford Motor, Southern, and AutoZone are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares in companies that provide essential public services such as electricity, natural gas, water and telecommunications. Because demand for these services is relatively stable and regulated, utility stocks typically offer steady dividends and lower price volatility, making them a defensive choice for income-oriented investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. Tesla has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,150. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $425.90 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $109.56. 7,683,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,455. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. CRH has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $363.07. 2,139,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,468. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.34. 48,394,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,526,480. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. Southern has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $23.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4,036.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,737.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,642.69. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,898.57 and a one year high of $4,094.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.38.

