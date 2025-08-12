Entropy Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,063,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 67,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.