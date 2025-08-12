Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 220,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

