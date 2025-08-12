Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,800 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 53,469.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 94.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,495,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MUSA opened at $379.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.23 and a twelve month high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $409.48 and its 200 day moving average is $450.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

