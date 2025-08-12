LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 72.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $316,113,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

LYB opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

