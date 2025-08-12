Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.04% of Gartner worth $335,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 1.3%

Gartner stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.78 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.