Invesco Ltd. Buys 96,065 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,048,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of HDFC Bank worth $401,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,616,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,934,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,603,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 81.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,483,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after buying an additional 1,561,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,374,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 247,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,733,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,077,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

