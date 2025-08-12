Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires New Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.62% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.2%

PLMK stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

