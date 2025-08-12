AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $327,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,153,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

