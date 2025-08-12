Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.98 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. This trade represents a 140.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,607. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

