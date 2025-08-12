National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,070,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,536,000 after buying an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,238,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,116,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $377.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

