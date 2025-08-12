The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,150,000 after purchasing an additional 119,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

