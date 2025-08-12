Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,700 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

LNT stock opened at $65.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

