California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in California Resources were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of California Resources by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after buying an additional 845,694 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $20,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 235,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 1,679.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 154,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. California Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.16.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

