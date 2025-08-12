Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 20.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 120,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

