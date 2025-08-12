Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,100 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 119.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CF Industries by 118.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,812,522.29. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.