Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,848,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,413,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,539,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 659,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,553,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 823,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 47,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $325,155.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,592.48. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Royce Small-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

