National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Sanofi by 121.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

SNY opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

