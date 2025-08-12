CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,449,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,941,000 after acquiring an additional 334,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,612,000 after acquiring an additional 671,868 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,645,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,060,000 after buying an additional 1,922,169 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 45,573,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,036,000 after buying an additional 27,799,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,880,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,573,000 after buying an additional 431,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

