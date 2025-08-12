Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 52,343 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 188.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,716,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,137,000 after acquiring an additional 885,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,748,000 after acquiring an additional 452,211 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,783,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,546,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Ferrovial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Ferrovial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrovial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ferrovial Stock Up 0.6%

Ferrovial stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.