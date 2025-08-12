Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.51 Million Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.