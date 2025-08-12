The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $40,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2%

HIG opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.41. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

