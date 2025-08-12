Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,678,000 after buying an additional 316,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,439,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,170,000 after buying an additional 318,806 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,003,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,927,000 after buying an additional 149,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,046,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,517,000 after buying an additional 149,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.06. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SW. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

