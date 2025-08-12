Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $541.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average of $500.16. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $404.75 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.