BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Position Lowered by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $104,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $175,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 30.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0986 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

