Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 11,862 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

