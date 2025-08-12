Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $770,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $709,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,771,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,286. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $263.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.29 and a twelve month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

