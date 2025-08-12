Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $2.06 Million in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHICU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

NewHold Investment Corp. II Company Profile

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

