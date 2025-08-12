Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 438,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

