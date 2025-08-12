Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

ATAT stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

Atour Lifestyle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 130.0%. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.