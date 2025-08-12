Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.