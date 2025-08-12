Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $96.45 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
