Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after buying an additional 61,257 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WINN opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $973.13 million, a P/E ratio of -96.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

