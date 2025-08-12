Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE COR opened at $290.78 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day moving average of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

