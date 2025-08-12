Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,806,000 after buying an additional 779,284 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 45,835 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 455,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 70,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.