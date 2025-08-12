First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

